CRITICAL RESOURCES FOR KINSHIP FAMILIES RAISING SOMEONE ELSE’S CHILD
CREATING COMMUNITY, BUILDING RESOURCES, PROVIDING PEER SUPPORT…. ESPECIALLY FOR 55+
For the safety and well-being of children, we are focused on building this community of support for those who may not know what is available to them.”PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 42% OF CHILDREN IN CARE ARE IN KINSHIP HOMES IN RI
— Shannon Dos Santos
A new website has recently launched to help support those raising some else’s child in Rhode Island. In RI alone, there are more than 4,600 grandparents, relatives, family friends or others - such as coaches or teachers – acting as kinship families. The announcement was made today by The Village for RI Foster and Adoptive Families in collaboration with The Heart Tree (their Hispanic language and culture partner).
The new site is a direct result of a grant received from the RI Office of Healthy Aging (RIOHA), and designed to support a diverse community of kinship, grandparents, and other caregivers, ages 55 and older.
The website provides:
• Local and national information and resources, with a section exclusively for caregivers who are 55+.
• News, events, and a calendar build an active and supportive community of kinship families
• Functionality to translate the site to a viewer’s preferred language with a single click.
• A blog that shares heartfelt and challenging experiences, featuring the perspective and practical support of other kinship families.
• Video training and discussion guides to assist families coping with the daily challenges and family dynamics.
• A direct link to OHA to help older Rhode Islanders live happy, healthy lives.
“For the safety and well-being of children, we are focused on building this community of support for those who may not know what is available to them,” notes Shannon Dos Santos, project director. “We share practical resources, valuable information and discounts. We also encourage families to get involved in a system of support with other kinship families who have experienced the same challenges. Without support, kinship families may become overwhelmed.
“Creating awareness of available resources and supports for kinship families can help support the stability of the family” adds chairman of the board, Sue Babin. We are focused on developing easy access to support in one convenient location and to sharing the message to as many individuals and groups as possible.”
Support at the national level is building as the need for resources and information continues to grow. Rhode Island has begun its grassroots efforts while hoping for additional grants, funding, and support as soon as possible.
Support at the national level is building as the need for resources and information continues to grow. Rhode Island has begun its grassroots efforts while hoping for additional grants, funding, and support as soon as possible. Kinship families are beginning to get the recognition that they deserve for providing care for children when their parents are unable to do so.
# # #
Debra T Morais
Communication Works Inc.
+1 4012866666
email us here