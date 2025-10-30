Won Strategy’s ‘Why To How’ Program Empowers Students with Developmental Disabilities at Rehabilitation Conference

Won Strategy Logo Brian LaFauci and Heidi Millea

Rhode Island firm introduces innovative entrepreneurship model at International Rehabilitation Professionals Conference New England & New York Regional Meeting

Connection, then content, is the foundation of changing a student’s trajectory.” — Brian LaFauci

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Won Strategy , a veteran-owned business development firm based in Rhode Island, presented its groundbreaking “Why To How” (WTH) entrepreneurial training program for students with developmental disabilities at the International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP) Northeast Chapter Conference, held October 23–24 in Saratoga, New York.The conference, themed “Hit the Trifecta of Knowledge: Fast Track Your Skills in Saratoga,” drew rehabilitation professionals from across New England and New York. Won Strategy’s presentation, titled “Changing Trajectory,” marked the firm’s first introduction of its innovative model to a regional professional audience, a step toward expanding adoption of the WTH program across multiple states.Brian LaFauci, President and CEO of Won Strategy, and Heidi Millea, partner, delivered an emotionally charged and interactive session focused on “Entrepreneurship with Students with Disabilities (SWDs).” Their approach mirrored the program’s own philosophy: connection first, content second.Participants were challenged to pair-up and share personal, life-changing experiences, then present to the entire room, a symbolic exercise representing the WTH process itself, where students’ perspectives shift from why something matters to how to make it happen. “Connection, then content,” said LaFauci, “is the foundation of changing a student’s trajectory. Students gain hands-on experience, develop critical thinking skills, and learn how to turn ideas into actionable business ventures...they see what’s possible.”The presentation highlighted the WTH program’s success in 14 Rhode Island school districts, serving more than 700 high school students this year alone. In each classroom, instructors use storytelling, interactive tools, and real-world simulations to teach business and life skills. From a tossed soccer ball that represents the start of Brian’s own entrepreneurial journey to a magnetic dart game that teaches target marketing, every activity reinforces connection, confidence, and creativity.Each WTH class culminates in a small business vendor fair, where participants present and sell products they’ve developed, either as teams or as individual entrepreneurs. These events showcase the tangible outcomes of the program: products plus confidence, communication skills, and real-world business understanding.Won Strategy’s vocational training model uses entrepreneurship as a lens as much as a powerful tool for skill-building and self-esteem, helping students with disabilities discover their strengths and build confidence, as well as a business.The Saratoga presentation concluded with a video montage of student success stories and emotional reflections, capturing the pride and growth of participants who are redefining what’s possible through WTH’s connection and creativity.“Our goal is to change trajectories,” said LaFauci. “We’re not just teaching business - we’re offering hope. We want every student with developmental disabilities, in every state, to feel more empowered to live their lives on their own terms.”Building on the success in Rhode Island, Won Strategy aims to expand the WTH program throughout New England and New York, inviting schools and rehabilitation professionals to join the growing movement to empower students with disabilities through entrepreneurship.# # #About Won StrategyWon Strategy is a veteran-owned business development firm based in Rhode Island dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations through entrepreneurial training, consulting, and vocational programs. Its mission is to inspire independence, opportunity, and innovation, helping people turn “why” into “how.”

