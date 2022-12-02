Univerus completes acquisition of High School Sports Zone

High School Sports Zone joins the Univerus Sport & Recreation product roster.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High School Sport Zone (HSSZ) provides high school athletic associations with customized league management software. It is a web-based system designed to improve the flow of information between coaches, league officials, players, parents, school administrators, and the media. The software has proven popular due to its time-saving features – such as automated game scheduling and score reporting.

HSSZ and Univerus Sport & Recreation are decisively aligned in terms of their long-term strategy of creating solutions that organize and streamline the day-to-day operations of athletic associations throughout Canada and beyond.

"What's really pleasing is that Univerus Sport & Recreation is ideally positioned to take the High School Sport Zone product to the next level for new and existing customers. The company has an experienced support team and a group of specialist software developers that will be able to maintain and improve the system better than anyone else," remarks Kevin Shaw, Founder of High School Sports Zone.

The fact that the HSSZ system is so well established is ideal for Univerus as it provides a robust foundation from which to build an enhanced application that can be seamlessly incorporated into the current Sport & Recreation product suite.

Univerus Sport & Recreation EVP, Jeff Downie comments, "High School Sport Zone is an impressive software product with a number of devoted clients. Kevin's extensive knowledge and expertise have obviously been a major factor in this, so we're delighted that he has decided to continue working with Univerus following this acquisition. We look forward to working with him on the various integration and development projects we have planned."

This latest acquisition is set to strengthen Univerus Sport & Recreation's position as a leading provider of athlete and recreation management software for education sector clients. Bringing HSSZ onboard will help Univerus further expand its product offering and customer base in North America.

Univerus Sport & Recreation has already forged strong partnerships with Queen's University, University of Guelph, York University, and the University of Victoria as well as several athletics conferences, including the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA), Ontario University Athletics (OUA), Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA), and the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA).

Univerus

Univerus' core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.

For more info, visit http://www.univerus.com

Univerus Sport & Recreation

Univerus Sport and Recreation offers customizable software that enables public and private sector organizations to maintain efficient day-to-day operations while providing seamless customer services through an innovative online platform. The Univerus Sport and Recreation system encompasses member management, employee scheduling, facility management, payments & POS, coach & athlete management, ticketing, course & program management, financial reporting, and more.

For more info, visit http://www.univerussportandrecreation.com

High School Sports Zone

Established in 2009, High School Sports Zone (HSSZ) is a web-based sports information management system utilized by high school athletic associations all over Ontario. The HSSZ platform specializes in league management and is a valuable source of schedule and score information for players, parents, coaches, school administrators and media outlets alike.

For more info, visit http://www.highschoolsportszone.ca

Media Contact

