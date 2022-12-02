Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,230 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Construction Planned Thursday Night on U.S. 422 West in Tredyffrin, Upper Merion Townships

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead bridge work is planned on westbound U.S. 422 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County and Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County, under the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission's project to widen and improve the Turnpike and its bridges between milepost 324 and milepost 326.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists should use caution and be prepared for slow or stopped traffic approaching this area. All activities are weather permitting. The scheduled operations will be pushed back to the following day/evening in the event of any cancellations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
 
MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

You just read:

Bridge Construction Planned Thursday Night on U.S. 422 West in Tredyffrin, Upper Merion Townships

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.