PennDOT Announces Winter Shut Down for Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting the public that its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College ls wrapping-up for the winter. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists should be aware that:

  • Sewer line work has wrapped up for 2022.
  • Line painting along the roadway may be performed before the end of December, weather permitting.
  • ITS work may take place intermittently through the winter months.
  • Work will resume in spring 2023 as weather allows.  

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent. Find updated information on the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.         

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.                                                                                       MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

# # #


