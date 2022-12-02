Submit Release
News Search

There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,125 in the last 365 days.

REPORT OPEN: EF-M-39 – Finance Report – Subsidy Allocation for 16-20 Year Old Students Exited from Regular Education and Enrolled in Adult Education Programs

The EF-M-39 report opened on December 1, 2022. This report will be due on December 15, 2022.

All public school administrative units (SAUs), excluding Public Charter Schools, must report even if there are no pupils to report. SAU member entities of Unions and AOSs must report separately. SAUs that send their students to Regional Adult Education Programs must file based on their own resident students attending the Regional Adult Education Program.

Students who have exited regular education, and are enrolled in Adult Education courses should be reported on the EF-M-39.

This report covers the reporting range from July 1st to December 30th of adult education students, courses, and credits/hours.

Resources, including the webinar and slideshow for this report, can be found on the MEDMS Helpdesk Website on the Webinars & Presentations page.

For questions about submitting this report contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

REPORT OPEN: EF-M-39 – Finance Report – Subsidy Allocation for 16-20 Year Old Students Exited from Regular Education and Enrolled in Adult Education Programs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.