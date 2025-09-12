Bring Constitutional Learning to Life: Register Your Third Graders for the Virtual Mock Trial on Constitution Day!

On Constitution Day this year, Wednesday, September 17, 2025, Maine third-grade teachers are invited to have their classes take part in a unique national virtual learning experience: the Third Grade Virtual Mock Trial, hosted by Olathe Public Schools in partnership with the Kansas 10th Judicial District Court.

What Is Involved

Event Date and Time : September 17, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST (10:30 a.m. CT)

: September 17, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EST (10:30 a.m. CT) Format: A live, interactive mock trial designed especially for third graders—offering a fun, civic-themed activity to celebrate Constitution Day and Freedom Week. It’s completely free and accessible to educators across Maine and beyond.

This engaging mock trial supports the Maine third-grade social studies standard—that societies are shaped by the identities, beliefs, and practices of individuals and groups, and that choices have consequences, and individuals have rights and responsibilities. Students will connect with civic concepts such as:

Understanding why we have laws and rules

Learning about the roles of court officials

Exploring how giving back through civic duties, like jury service, strengthens the community

Experiencing the workings of the judicial branch and Constitution firsthand

Ready-Made Classroom Tools

To ensure a seamless and enriching experience, participating teachers can access:

Instructional materials that support classroom learning before, during, and after the event.

Lessons exploring rule-making, the various roles in a courtroom, and even a virtual courtroom tour!

How to Sign Up

Visit the registration page to sign up; once confirmed, you will receive the Zoom event link via email. Review the instructional materials in advance to fully engage students in this civic learning experience. Contact the Johnson County Kansas Courts via their email at Johnson-ConstitutionDay@kscourts.gov with any technical or procedural questions.

Launched more than a decade ago by Judge Robert J. Wonnell at Forest View Elementary in Olathe, the Third Grade Virtual Mock Trial has grown from a local classroom activity to a nationwide celebration of civic learning.

In 2024, the mock trial engaged more than 13,000 students across 542 classrooms in Kansas alone, featuring notable appearances by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Governor Laura Kelly, and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran via livestream—and even attracted attention from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

For further information, please visit the Olathe Public Schools website or contact the Johnson County Kansas Courts at Johnson-ConstitutionDay@kscourts.gov.