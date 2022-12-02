Metal Trades, Inc. expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Metal Trades, Inc., a family-owned steel and metal manufacturer, today announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $14.4 million investment will create 64 new jobs.

Founded in 1962, Metal Trades, Inc. is a heavy steel fabricator that serves the marine industry, specializing in steel and sheet metal fabrication for commercial and government markets. The company’s broad portfolio includes steel processing, fabrication, welding, piping, machining, electrical installation, blasting and painting.

Located at 4194 Highway 165 in Meggett, Metal Trades, Inc.’s expansion includes the construction of a new facility on its existing campus. The expansion will allow the company to build components and fixtures in-house for the United States Navy. The new building will be located near the company’s 1,000-ton marine railway, accommodating the fabrication and transfer of large steel structures directly to the Intracoastal Waterway. This project will also allow the company to expand its capabilities in manufacturing expertise, heavy lift capability and direct barge access.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the second half of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Metal Trades, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the positive impact this expansion will have on rural Charleston County as we continue to increase our capacity to support the defense industry, as well as our private sector customers. As one of the few major fabricators located on deep water in the state, this expansion will allow us to expand our tradition of delivering quality-built, heavy-steel products from the Lowcountry to the rest of the world.” -Metal Trades, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer R.B. Corbin

“With the expansion of Metal Trades, Inc., South Carolina's manufacturing industry continues to lead the charge in bringing new jobs and investment to our state. Congratulations, and we look forward to celebrating your success for many years to come." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s strategic location and infrastructure assets are ideal for companies like Metal Trades, Inc. to find continued success. We appreciate Metal Trades, Inc.’s ongoing commitment and look forward to the positive impact this expansion will have throughout the state.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s always gratifying to see family-owned businesses continue to expand and create opportunities in their community. We congratulate Metal Trades, Inc. on expanding and creating new jobs in the southern part of Charleston County.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor