Equator Releases Ultra Spacious Beverage Refrigerator for the Holiday Season

Equator Beverage Refrigerator

Compact yet built to hold 108 cans and six wine bottles at one time, this upscale cooling solution is the perfect high-end gift

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With multiple premium features in its design, Equator is proud to announce the launch of their brand new BR 476 model beverage refrigerator. Boasting an impressive 4.76 cubic feet of interior space, this exciting new appliance can hold 108 cans and six full size wine bottles at the same time. Ideal for those who enjoy entertaining, or for those who are looking for sleek and stylish way to cool their favorite beverages, the BR 476 is already on its way to becoming a best seller for the company.

“Individuals who are seeking an upscale refrigeration unit to cool cans and bottles should absolutely check out the BR 476 model,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “This design is equipped with a host of top-tier features, including a carbon filter, anti-UV glass, and much more. It is far above and beyond any compact refrigerator on the market.”

The unit measures 33.9 x 23.4 x 23.6 (HxWxD in inches), making it the perfect cooling solution for RVs, entertainment rooms, off-grid homes, and tiny homes. What makes the beverage cooler so unique is its abundance of specialty features, which are all exceedingly rare to find on an appliance of its size.

Users of this model appreciate its frost free design, Eco Mode setting, carbon filter for optimum freshness, anti-UV glass (a must-have when storing prized wine bottles), and easy-to-use electronic temperature controls. The BR 476 can function as either a freestanding or built-in appliance, and comes with adjustable feet and a reversible door to achieve the perfect fit.

In terms of its visual appeal, the can cooler features three brightness levels (100%, 75%, and 50%), as well as three unique lamp colors (blue, orange, and white). Other noteworthy features include Single Temperature Zone cooling (between 34°F and 65°F), an open door alarm, Sabbath Mode, and an energy efficient compressor.

Priced at $1,209, this appliance makes for the ultimate luxury gift during the holiday season. The BR 476 beverage refrigerator comes with a one year warranty can now be purchased through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.