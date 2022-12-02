As the era of work evolves, AOR rebrands as Adaptiv Management Consulting with an expanded focus

AOR rebrands as Adaptiv Mangement Consulting Rebranding AOR to Adaptiv to better suit new and expanded services for enterprises, office investors and sector constituents. Jeffrey V Langdon, Managing Principal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOR (Adaptive Office Resources) announced today that it has completed a major rebranding and renaming as Adaptiv Management Consulting (Adaptiv). The firm is leading the way in the development of next-generation solutions for enterprise companies, office investors and other sector constituents to solve for the changing relationship companies and their employees have with work and place.

Adaptiv is a next-generation management consulting firm operating at the nexus of people, work, and place delivering impactful, measurable yield. The new name represents the need for clients to effectively respond and adapt to evolving workforce behavior accelerated by the pandemic. Navigating these times represents unprecedented turbulence for enterprises, office investors, and sector service providers.

Managing Principal, Jeffrey V. Langdon has been at the forefront of change in how companies and people produce work for nearly two decades. This experience has fostered the insight for Adaptiv Management Consulting’s heightened perspective.

“Organizations have an opportunity right now to go forward into a more dynamic, flexible world of work that better empowers diverse talent and teams, unlocking long-term value to businesses,” stated Jeffrey Langdon, managing principal. “Doing so is complex – enterprises must re-engineer business processes, policies, norms, tools and resources across an organization – but the upsides to productivity and efficiency are enormous.”

To serve this expanded market, Adaptiv has brought in select partners and thought leaders with deep experience at the intersection of people, technology, and workplace. This expanded group has focused capabilities spanning corporate strategy, leadership, digital transformation, employee experience, human capital management, and workplace strategy.

“This is a first-of-its-kind team to solve entirely new, entangled challenges developing in this new era of work,” stated Langdon. “We deliver strategic clarity, operating confidence, and solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a more dynamic, flexible world.”

Visit adaptiv.work to explore the new website, brand, and solutions.

