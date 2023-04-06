Bay Area tech company, Flexy.ai, launches hybrid workplace engagement app for modern workforce

Flexy’s hybrid workplace engagement app, individuals will be able to easily network with peers, optimize synchronous work, and ultimately make smarter decisions when it comes to their day-to-day work. Flexy Smart Connections allow an employee to make better decisions on when and where they work Flexy.ai

First post-pandemic-born software with features to support companies navigating communication, culture, and collaboration challenges in hybrid workplaces.

With all the communication tools that are in place now, we are all connected, but we still lack the understanding of when and how to make the most of those connections in a flexible, hybrid workplace.” — Jean-Christophe Duchaine Flexy.ai, Co-founder and CTO

DUBLIN, CA, U.S., April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexy.ai, based in San Francisco's East Bay with its development office in Montreal, officially launched its hybrid workplace engagement application, Flexy, to support companies embracing hybrid and remote work.

Flexy is the first app designed post-pandemic to solve companies' challenges with distributed and hybrid workforces. The app is engineered to help organizations accelerate their transformation to a hybrid workplace. Flexy allows individuals to network with peers more efficiently; optimize synchronous work; build in guardrails to reflect hybrid/remote workplace policies; and promote events and gatherings in person and virtually.

"With employee choice now driving when and where they work, it was obvious that there was a need to solve very specific issues related to connectivity," stated Flexy.ai CEO and Co-founder Jeff Johnson. "Creating a product wholly from a post-pandemic perspective, we were able to quickly focus on specific challenges straining companies embracing hybrid work policies while trying to drive in-office participation, collaborate and retain or build their culture."

Flexy was designed with the tools and features to build stronger connections in remote and hybrid environments.

• Flexy Quick Connect brings together your personal contact information, communication preference, location awareness, calendar availability, and badging in a modern, searchable directory

• Flexy Happenings drives in-person and virtual events with scheduling, promotion, and nudging tools

• Flexy Smart Connections gives the power to choose when and where to work to foster collaboration from any location, and

• Flexy Smart Awareness™ offers intuitive insight empowering each feature with real-time information to help talent and leadership make more connections with people and events within their organization

"With all the communication tools that are in place now, we are all connected, but we still lack the understanding of when and how to make the most of those connections," said Jean-Christophe Duchaine Flexy.ai, Co-founder and CTO. "We developed Smart AwarenessTM to act as a new layer of consciousness in our app helping our users stay better connected and engage more effectively in this new, very distributed world."

Flexy.ai began its initial pilot program in the Summer of 2022, resulting in improved engagement, positive morale, and better connectivity reports from their initial users. Flexy corporate customers currently include APPCOM, Tink, CommonGround, and Werqwise.

Co-founder and CTO Jean-Christophe Duchaine is a tech entrepreneur with vast experience driving the creation of digital products in human resources, real estate, and user experience. He founded APPCOM, a digital product and development studio he has successfully led for over a decade. His track record includes overseeing and contributing to product development for multiple companies in various industries, from highly funded (150M+) startups to large international enterprise-level projects.

Co-founder and CEO of Flexy.ai, Jeff Johnson, a serial entrepreneur, started his career with IBM and Oracle before grounding himself in emerging technologies in Silicon Valley. Working with startups for almost two decades, Johnson supported customer and employee engagement and experience in AI, database and systems management, website monitoring, social media, and the share economy revolution. Before Flexy.ai, Johnson led the sales efforts at Industrious, TechSpace, and LiquidSpace in the flexible office market.



________

About Flexy.ai

Flexy.ai is a modern workplace technology company delivering enterprise-ready platform solutions to solve the challenges of connecting in a hybrid and remote work environment. The company was founded in 2022 in Dublin, CA, with development officing in Montreal, Québec, Canada.

For More Information: www.flexy.ai