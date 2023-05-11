Flexy announces the appointment of George Kreitem, former SVP of Real Estate at Salesforce, to its board of advisors

George Kreitem, advisory board member for Flexy.ai Flexy logo Flexy’s hybrid workplace engagement app, individuals will be able to easily network with peers, optimize synchronous work, and ultimately make smarter decisions when it comes to their day-to-day work.

Flexy.ai expands its board of advisors for their hybrid workplace engagement app

Flexy is an invaluable tool offering technology-driven solutions that support workplace engagement during a period of great change.” — George Kreitem, advisory board member for Flexy.ai

DUBLIN, CA, U.S., May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexy.ai creator of the hybrid workplace engagement app, expands its board of advisors with the appointment of George Kreitem, former SVP of Real Estate at Salesforce, to add expertise and insight from an enterprise corporate real estate executive.

“We are excited to add George to Flexy.ai’s board of advisors,” said Jeff Johnson, Flexy.ai’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “George’s extensive experience and perspective will provide us with valuable insights to guide our product for large enterprise companies struggling with real-world challenges created by hybrid work. His expertise will complement our Board as we strive to build a world-class product.”

Kreitem, now an independent Strategic Advisor for real estate and workplace, has honed his skills and knowledge with a successful career in corporate real estate. He spent the past decade with Salesforce helping shape and lead the growth of their real estate portfolio as Senior Vice President of Global Real Estate. He led the team responsible for the global delivery of all real estate projects delivering over 6 million square feet of inspiring new spaces that expressed the Salesforce culture. His team continued to expand the company’s global campus across major cities that included San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Dublin, London, Hyderabad, and Tokyo. Since joining Salesforce’s real estate leadership team in 2012, George was also instrumental in the leasing and delivery of named Salesforce Towers in San Francisco, New York, Indianapolis, and London.

Prior to joining Salesforce, Kreitem held various corporate real estate leadership roles at Yahoo!, Intuit, Nortel, and Bay Networks and is a registered engineer with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

“Having worked in corporate real estate for many years, including throughout the pandemic, I know how crucial physical offices can be to create meaningful culture and relationships,” states George Kreitem, advisory board member for Flexy.ai. “Flexy is an invaluable tool offering technology-driven solutions that support workplace engagement during a period of great change.”

_______

About Flexy.ai

Flexy.ai is a modern workplace technology company delivering enterprise-ready platform solutions to solve the challenges of connecting in a hybrid and remote work environment. Flexy’s dashboard features support and encourage hybrid and remote-first, company teams to make easier connections, drive event participation, coordinate synchronous work schedules, and suggest optimal in-office collaboration days. The company was founded in 2022 in Dublin, CA, with development officing in Montreal, Québec, Canada. For More Information: www.flexy.ai