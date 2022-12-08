Boston Capital Property Management Announces Name Change to Southpaw Residential Property Management
For property managers, this new name means the same high level of professional property management services with a residential-oriented brand. Home, your way.
We're excited with the new name because it brings us closer to why clients come to us -- it's their home or property and we treat it as if it were our ours.”BOSTON, MA, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Capital Property Management, a local leader in property management to residential investors/owners of condominiums, multi-family residences, or mid-rise residences announced today that it has changed its name to Southpaw Residential Property Management. With the new name, the company's brand is more in line with the company's values of home and family. The new name reflects the company's approach to the home owner and tenants it serves. Your Home. Your Way.
— Kyle Cabral
The company's highly rated and comprehensive property management services for landlords and tenants will not change. The company has 30 years combined experience in all facets of property management and property sales. The company serves the greater Boston area including Somerville, Everett, Boston, Revere, Winthrop, Medford, Watertown, Arlington, Brookline and Cambridge, MA. With an experienced team, property owners in the greater Boston area have given the company high ratings for the comprehensive set of services typically provided. Clients appreciate the friendly gestures and excellent care provided to tenants, be they in a downtown high-rise or a suburban residence for rental to tenants.
“We're excited with the new name because it brings us closer to why clients come to us -- it's their home or property and we treat it as if it were our ours. Our rebranded website contains contact information and services we provide to property owners of mid-rises and residential properties . Our mission remains the same: Provide comprehensive property management services and expertise to property owners and provide the highest quality maintenance and tenant management services to carefully screened and selected tenants ,” said Kyle Cabral. “The name is a better fit because of the importance of Home and Family."
About Southpaw Residential Property Management
The companies service categories include: brokerage, contracting, tenant relations, screening, leasing and financials. Southpaw Residential believes that property owners deserve assurance that their property is well maintained to the fullest extent possible. Clean, well-maintained and enhanced properties provide owners with peace of mind in their daily lives and reflect a high quality of service for an affordable price.
In addition to property management services, Southpaw Residential offers affordable contracting options to improve the quality of your property. Southpaw Residential can bring your vision to life, regardless of whether that vision includes some light maintenance or extensive renovation.
Our philosophy is to allow our clients to bundle services within our infrastructure to drive down the cost of their real estate needs while increasing the values of their investments.
