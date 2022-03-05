Keyrenter Washington DC Assists Local Short-Term Rental Hosts with Short-Term Rental Law - April 10, 2022 Deadline

Long-term rental house - Keyrenter Washington DC Keyrenter Washington DC - Serving All Washington DC Neighborhoods

What to Know Regarding Options for Washington DC AirBNB and Other Short-Term Rental and Vacation Homes - Law Requirements Go Into Effect April 10, 2022

We are an advocate interested in the best option and interests of the homeowner -- fairminded and interested in the best outcome and success for short-term rental home owners.” — Deborah Gomes

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, U.S., March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keyrenter Washington DC, a leader in the property management / real estate industry is offering assistance to short-term rental owners.After April 10, 2022, all properties for which short-term rentals occur must be licensed, regardless of when the rental was booked. Property owners who conduct short-term rentals without a license after April 10, 2022 are subject to enforcement action. The law applies to short-term rental units through companies like AirBNB, HomeAway, and VRBO. To comply, homeowners are banned from renting any properties other than their primary residence for more than 30 days at a time.Keyrenter Washington DC assists short-term rental hosts in understanding their options and making referrals. Keyrenter can advise on both sale options and long-term renting options. Knowing the details of the law is important and Keyrenter assists in understanding the details and options.The Council passed a hardship exemption that gives homeowners flexibility who can show that their jobs or medical situations with family members take them out of the District for over 90 days per year. This will help military personnel and diplomats, in particular, who might be gone for a significant part of the year.Homeowners are permitted to rent out an attic, basement, or bedroom on any home-sharing platform with no limits, the only stipulation being that they must live in the home at the time of the rental. The regulations limit primary residence rentals to 90 days per year when the homeowner is not at home.The new legislation requires hosts to secure licenses from the District, install smoke detectors, and add liability insurance for each unit available for rent. Civil penalties will also be implemented prohibiting tenants from operating short-term rentals.Rental guests are banned from using annual visitor-parking permits. Residents have previously complained that the permits were being used for commercial reasons instead of personal guests, taking up premium parking spaces.This is not meant to be a complete list of every rule. Please consult your lawyer or advisor for further information.With over 8 years experience, Keyrenter Washington D.C. specializes in working with home owners and investors. Keyrenter advises on the best option in each case. When the best option is long-term rental, Keyrenter ensures that the home meets the compliance requirements under the legislation. Keyrenter also has extensive experience in all areas of long-term rental including tenant screening and selection, maintenance inspections and accounting. Keyrenter provides accounting services to make sure homeowners are paid on time, and tenants are upholding the lease agreement. They assist with a variety of accounting options from monthly billing to taxes and other financial needs. In rare cases where a tenant eviction is necessary, Keyrenter provides tenant eviction services. For more information visit https://keyrenterwashingtondc.com

