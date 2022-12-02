Governor orders flags to half-staff in mourning for Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura

Flags to be at half-staff December 8 to 10 ahead of funeral

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday ordered all flags in the state of New Mexico to half-staff from December 8 to 10 in mourning for Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura, who passed away on Tuesday, November 29.

Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953 for his actions during the Korean War. According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, Miyamura was the second-to-last living recipient of the honor for the Korean War.

The executive order directing all flags in New Mexico to half-staff from Thursday, December 8, through sundown Saturday, December 10, can be found here. Miyamura will be buried on the 10th in Gallup.

The governor issued the following statement:

“The bravery displayed by former Corporal Miyamura during combat in the Korean War to protect his fellow soldiers was the stuff of legends. His efforts not only saved American lives, but went toward the greater cause of preserving our liberty and freedom here at home.

“I have often said that I am proud to be the governor of a state that is home to so many dedicated servicemembers – they represent the best of us. I offer my profound thanks to Mr. Miyamura for his sacrifice and my sincere condolences to his family. I pray for peace and comfort as they mourn this great loss.”