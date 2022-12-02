OUR MAYBERRY ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LEGACY CARES

Ecommerce Platform Company Builds Online Business Marketplaces to Drive Sustainable Funding for Nonprofits

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry is pleased to join with Legacy Cares to support their efforts to help build strong life foundations for youth through sports. At its spectacular 320 acre Bell Bank Park sports complex in Mesa, AZ, Legacy Cares provides both athletes and non-athletes of all ages, economic backgrounds, and athletic proficiency levels the opportunity to participate in sports and experience the camaraderie of teamwork and perseverance, key components in athletic competition and lifetime success.

“Legacy Cares chose to partner with Our Mayberry for its cause-based platform providing multiple opportunities for our organization to engage with,” said Legacy Cares Chief Development Officer Austin Jack. Each month, Legacy Cares plans to work in partnership with one of the many businesses on our platform to advertise a special sale at their facility to more than 100,000 visitors per month! A portion of each of these sales will go directly towards the organization’s mission and help fund their near dozen direct community impact programs.

Through Our Mayberry, Legacy Cares offers business supporters more visibility and engagement opportunities than event sponsorships or donations historically have. Legacy Cares will use a private online marketplace Our Mayberry creates that is connected to the Legacy Cares website and accessible directly through social media, email, and texts. Businesses can support Legacy Cares by joining the marketplace and committing a portion of proceeds from sales. Consumers can buy online or on site with any type of business that signs up, and donated proceeds are automatically directed to the nonprofit in real time. Businesses can include restaurants, coffee shops, and hardware stores, as well as doctors, lawyers, and interior designers.

In addition, Our Mayberry extends the fundraising reach of the dedicated Legacy Cares team by empowering volunteers and supporters to use games, competitions, auctions, and community events like dine-in nights to generate more funds for the organization. The platform’s user-friendly interface removers barriers for supporters, making it easy for them to give back how and when they want.

“What is most impressive to us,” said Jack, “is that Our Mayberry’s technology platform is so comprehensive it matches the breadth and depth of our facilities and our mission to provide athletes and non-athletes from any background or circumstance the opportunity to benefit from the mission of this partnership: fundraising for the communities in which we serve. Expanding our capacity to raise funds will enable us to strengthen our own programs and to provide even higher levels of support to the many organizations who are working with us.”

“We could not be more pleased to be working with Legacy Cares to activate their vision of building life skills through sports,” said Our Mayberry CEO Shawn Tacey. “At Our Mayberry, we are committed to rebuilding the connections that have traditionally bound communities together but have frayed over time. Getting the seal of approval from Legacy Cares is a big honor for us. We look forward to supporting them in building a community of people connected through sport and committed to helping those who will be building the future.”

Legacy Cares hosts a multitude of athletic events and sports training programs during the year, ranging from national championship pickleball tournaments to youth soccer and volleyball coaching. Since the Legacy Cares Bell Park opened in January 2022, more than 3.1 million visitors have come to watch 225 sporting events and 60,000 games.

ABOUT OUR MAYBERRY

Our Mayberry is the leading supporter-driven online fundraising & commerce platform that combines a suite of tools for individual and group fundraising and administrative resources for nonprofits, including online marketplaces for businesses, where every sale supports a selected cause. Our Mayberry was developed to empower all community members to take action; and it is helping volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses across the United States come together to provide sustainable, community-driven funding for community needs. https://ourmayberry.com.

ABOUT LEGACY CARES

Legacy Cares is a 501c3 non-profit organization (#84-3520422) who provides athletes and non-athletes alike of all ages, economic backgrounds and levels of athletic proficiency, the opportunity to participate in sports while fostering the enjoyment and camaraderie of teamwork and perseverance, key components in athletic competition and lifetime success. Its mission is to provide families a safe, friendly, high-quality environment in which to experience different sporting, artistic, educational, and entertainment amenities. Legacy Cares serves the community by providing opportunities to explore, learn and develop new and existing skills and to extract untapped abilities, while promoting a healthy lifestyle. All contributions to Legacy Cares are tax deductible. For more information visit https://www.legacycaresinc.org.

