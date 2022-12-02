Benton County Public Library System Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator John Stevens, Representative Jay Reedy and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Benton County Public Library System with a $11,700 Technology Grant to purchase new computers, printers, smartboards and projectors.

"These funds will allow our citizens to access a wealth of knowledge and services through our libraries,” said Sen. Stevens. “Keeping our libraries technologically up to date gives our citizens the ability to educate themselves and enrich their lives free of charge. These grants are greatly needed and much appreciated."

"The Benton County Public Library provides so many important resources that help our citizens learn and grow together,” said Rep. Reedy. “This generous grant will further our efforts to provide opportunities that better serves the public and improves digital literacy. We are grateful for Sec. Hargett’s support for these improvements.”

Technology Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State. Tennessee libraries use Technology Grant funds to purchase or replace computers, software, networking hardware, technology training and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

"Public libraries provide essential access to technology for their community," said Secretary Hargett. "Many patrons rely on their local library to work on school projects, apply for jobs or conduct the same business many of us do online every day. Thank you to Sen. Stevens and Rep. Reedy for supporting this funding."

This year, $320,000 in Technology Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 83 public libraries across Tennessee. Technology Grants are funded by Tennessee state government and the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

In addition to the Technology Grants, the Library & Archives administers Technology Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grants, Library Construction Grants and Archive Development Grants.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/services/tsla-grants.