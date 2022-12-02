Submit Release
HUMPHREYS COUNTY COUPLE RINGS IN DECEMBER WITH $300,000 TICKET WIN

HUMPHREYS COUNTY – Just in time for the holidays! A couple from Humphreys County was still in disbelief when they came to the Nashville headquarters of the Tennessee Lottery this week to claim an eye-dropping $300,000 prize.

The couple, who are employed in the healthcare and paper industries, say the big win will help with gifts for their children, bills and savings for the future. “We have dreamed about winning, but never something this big,” they laughed.

The lucky Jumbo Jumbo Bucks instant ticket was purchased at J Market, 800 E. Main St. in Waverly.

The Lottery offers a variety of ways to win, including instant-ticket games, drawing-style games and special drawings. One such drawing program is Play It Again! (PIA!). PIA! offers a second chance to win a top prize from an eligible non-winning instant ticket.

The entry deadline for the next PIA! drawing is Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. The drawing will award more than $4.4 million in cash prizes to 16 lucky winners, including two prizes of $1 million each, two of $500,000 each, two of $250,000 each and four of $200,000 each.

To enter PIA!, players sign up for a free TN VIP Rewards account at https://www.tnviprewards.com, which allows them to enter eligible tickets into drawings held throughout the year. The program also deters litter by adding value to a ticket that might otherwise be thrown away improperly.

For more details about PIA! and all other Lottery games, visit tnlottery.com.

As always, the Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.2 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

