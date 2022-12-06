Gerber Federal Credit Union Partners with Larky to Enhance Member Digital Communication Strategies
Push notification technology provider to improve outreach and deliver personalized messages to membership baseANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gerber Federal Credit Union (Gerber FCU) has signed a partnership agreement with Larky, a fintech provider helping financial institutions proactively connect with their audience in the right place and at the right time. In partnership with Connect FSS, Gerber FCU plans to launch Larky’s nudge® push notifications to bolster member engagement and deliver targeted messages tailored to their needs.
Fremont, Mich.-based Gerber FCU, with more than $200 million in assets, provides financial services to residents and employees of Newaygo County and surrounding townships. By implementing the nudge® platform, the credit union will be able to reach members more quickly with targeted notifications regarding important branch announcements, security alerts and promotions for relevant financial offers, products and services.
“Our team currently shares announcements through website homepage alerts, social media posts and emails, all of which unfortunately pose the risk of going unnoticed by our members,” said Heather Wiersema, Marketing Officer at Gerber FCU. “With push notifications, our goal is to reach members more quickly while creating tailored banking experiences for each individual. Larky’s nudge® platform will enable us to engage with our members using communication strategies that provide them with meaningful messages customized to their unique needs.”
Larky's nudge® platform integrates into a financial institution's existing mobile banking application and enables credit unions and banks to distribute push notifications that are time-sensitive and/or location-based. The platform can be used to inform account holders of important branch information and account updates, promote relevant product offerings, share local community news and more.
“Connect is delighted to offer our digital banking clients the opportunity to leverage Larky’s nudge® solution, and we look forward to seeing how Gerber FCU uses the platform to better engage and strengthen member relationships,” said Grant Parry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connect FSS. “Integrating Larky’s nudge® supports our mission to bring innovative technology to credit union members and enables our clients to easily begin sending personalized messages right away.”
Financial institutions leverage the nudge® platform to elevate account holder communication, increase app engagement and encourage greater use of the institution’s mobile banking platform. With customizable mobile push notification campaigns, nudge® enables banks and credit unions to distribute actionable messages that meet their key marketing priorities and effectively address each account holder’s needs.
“Push notifications are a highly beneficial tool for growing member engagement through impactful, personalized messages,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “Each member’s time and attention are valuable, and it’s crucial for credit unions to look for ways to gently ‘nudge’ them toward adopting products and services to successfully spark meaningful engagement. Recent findings from our Larky Lowdown report solidify this as more than 25% of new product promotion nudges® sent through our platform earn exceptional tap-through rates of 20% and above. Customized push notifications directing customers to relevant offerings are convenient, quickly delivered and capable of making every member feel noticed, which only paves the way for a stronger connection with their financial institution.”
About Gerber Federal Credit Union
Gerber Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, cooperative financial institution headquartered in Fremont, Michigan. Gerber FCU provides financial services to residents and employees of Newaygo County and surrounding townships with two branches located in Fremont, Mich. and one in Newaygo, Mich. Visit www.GerberFCU.com for more information.
About Connect Financial Software Solutions
Connect is a technology Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) focused on the benefit of credit unions and their members. Connect's customizable enterprise digital banking solutions support credit unions' unique individual needs by offering online and mobile banking, bill pay and digital account opening and lending applications. Connect has complete user interface design flexibility and provides parity across all digital channels, creating a better user experience. By partnering with more than 150 third-party providers, many of which are selected by clients, Connect offers a wealth of evolving functionality to better meet members' current and future needs. Connect with them at www.connectfss.com to learn more.
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit www.nudge.larky.com. Follow Larky on LinkedIn and Twitter.
