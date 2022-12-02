St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3, Resisting Arrest, Warrants x3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009458
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022 0326 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring St, St .Johnsbury
VIOLATION: VCOR x3, Resisting Arrest, Warrants x3
ACCUSED: Shawn Rich
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/02/2022 at approximately 0326 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers learned that Shawn Rich (44) was an occupant in the vehicle and that he had 3 active arrest warrants. Additionally, he was in violation of several court conditions of release. While Rich was being taken into custody he resisted arrest. After processing at the St. Johnsbury barracks, he was held at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Complex for his 3 warrants. Rich was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court later this day at 1230 hours for his latest charges of resisting arrest and VCOR x3.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/02/22 at 1230 pm
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: $200 + Work Crew
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.