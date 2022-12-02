Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR x3, Resisting Arrest, Warrants x3

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009458

TROOPER: David Garces                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022  0326 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spring St, St .Johnsbury

VIOLATION: VCOR x3, Resisting Arrest, Warrants x3

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Rich                                           

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/02/2022 at approximately 0326 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury checked on a suspicious vehicle on Spring Street in St. Johnsbury, VT. Troopers learned that Shawn Rich (44) was an occupant in the vehicle and that he had 3 active arrest warrants. Additionally, he was in violation of several court conditions of release. While Rich was being taken into custody he resisted arrest. After processing at the St. Johnsbury barracks, he was held at the Northeastern Regional Correctional Complex for his 3 warrants. Rich was cited to appear in Caledonia County Court later this day at 1230 hours for his latest charges of resisting arrest and VCOR x3.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  12/02/22 at 1230 pm          

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: NERC    

BAIL: $200 + Work Crew

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

