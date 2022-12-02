Dundee Corporation Announces Wind-Down of Investment Banking Business

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation DC (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Dundee") announced today that, due to market conditions and evolving capital allocation priorities, it has made the decision to wind-down its investment banking efforts at this time. This change is effective immediately. This decision will further the corporate objective to; rationalize run-rate G&A and streamline the corporate cost structure going forward.



Dundee extends its sincere appreciation to the banking team for their valuable contributions to the organization and wish them continued success in their future endeavors.

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DC.A". Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

