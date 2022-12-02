Mauna Loa updates on Nanue Bridge, DKI Highway

Main, News Posted on Dec 1, 2022 in Highways News

HILO – In preparation for the possibility of lava from the Mauna Loa eruption crossing the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (formerly Saddle Road), the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reopened the second lane over Nanue Bridge. The makai (northbound) lane of the bridge at mile marker 18.5 on Hawaii Belt Road was closed due to placement of a tower scaffold used in the emergency repairs.

The scaffolding was removed and the makai lane of the bridge was washed down and prepared for traffic. The lane reopened at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

With the opening of the lane over Nanue Bridge, there will be no permanent lane closures in case Hawaii Belt Road (Highway 19) needs to be used as the primary freight route between east and west Hawaii.

DKI Highway

HDOT continues to remind the public to use caution and common sense on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway. At the request of the County of Hawaii, the following traffic control measures have been put in place on DKI Highway:

No parking zones between mile marker 16 and the Highway’s junction with Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190).

Placement of type II barricades and cones to physically restrict parking at mile marker 28.5.

Speed limit reduction approaching mile marker 28.5 to facilitate safe access and setup of the public viewing site. The revised speed limit approaching mile marker 28.5 will be reduced by 10 mph increments until it is 35 mph. The speed limit will return to 60 mph roughly 3,000 ft. from mile marker 28.5.

HDOT will continue to coordinate with the County of Hawaii to maintain safe access to transportation infrastructure. For updates on the Mauna Loa eruption, see https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/civil-defense

###