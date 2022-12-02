Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market Estimated To Grow At 10% Rate

Dental Equipment And Supplies Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2022

As per The Business Research Company's "Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market Report 2022”, the dental equipment and supplies market grew from $19.75 billion in 2021 to $22.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The dental equipment and supplies market is expected to grow to $32.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures.

Key Trends In The Dental Equipment and Supplies Market

The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures. Digital dentures deal with workflow involved in the fabrication of dentures which are prosthetic devices meant to replace missing teeth. This process utilizes software modules such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and materials to create precision-fitted dentures in short durations. The inclusion of this concept allows dental technicians to fabricate prostheses using material discs with quicker design time and better fit. Companies that offer digital dentures include AvaDent, DENTCA, Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach.

Overview Of The Dental Equipment and Supplies Market

The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies.

Dental Equipment and Supplies Global Market Report 2022

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Dental Devices And Equipment, Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment, Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: The global dental equipment and supplies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, Straumann.

