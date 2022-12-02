Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market grew from $2.55 billion in 2021 to $2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $3.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, especially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth.

Key Trends In The Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot-assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. Urolithiasis open surgeries are increasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools, and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, be less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time.

Overview Of The Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Market

The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of urinary stone treatment devices and related services which are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Stones are made of minerals in the urine that form crystals and grow into stones. About 85% of the stones are made of calcium, and the remaining portion is composed of various substances including cysteine, uric acid, or struvite.

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Holmium Laser Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Stone Retrieval Devices, Ureteral Stents

By Stone Type: Calcium Stones, Struvite, Uric Acid, Cystine, Drug-Induced

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users

By Geography: The urinary stone treatment devices and equipment global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech, Bard Medical Division, Richard Wolf, Siemens Healthineers AG, Olympus Corporation, and Karl Storz.

The market report analyzes urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market size, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment global market growth drivers, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market segmentation, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment industry major players, urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth across geographies, and urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

