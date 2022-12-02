Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Cardiovascular Devices Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The cardiovascular devices market grew from $53.44 billion in 2021 to $59.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cardiovascular devices market is expected to grow to $77.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Key Trends In The Cardiovascular Devices Market

Leadless pacemakers are being used for certain medical conditions such as slow heart rate (bradycardia), as they provide a less-invasive alternative to conventional pacemakers. A leadless pacemaker is a self-contained device that is inserted in the right ventricle of the heart without incisional access, leads, or a surgical pocket. Furthermore, the medical procedure for a leadless pacemaker can be performed in under 30 minutes, with few postprocedural restrictions. These devices are gaining popularity as they eliminate complications related to lead placement which includes cardiac perforation, pneumothorax, and lead dislodgement. Major companies manufacturing leadless pacemakers are Medtronic and Abbott.

Overview Of The Cardiovascular Devices Market

The cardiovascular devices market consists of sales of cardiovascular devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular devices used in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: The global cardiovascular devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Edwards Lifesciences, Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Getinge Group, Teleflex Inc., and Becton Dickinson.

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides cardiovascular devices market overview. The market report analyzes cardiovascular devices market size, cardiovascular devices global market growth drivers, cardiovascular devices global market segments, cardiovascular devices market major players, cardiovascular devices market growth across geographies, cardiovascular devices market trends, and cardiovascular devices market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

