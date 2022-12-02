Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth Trajectory

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022”, the ophthalmic devices market grew from $32.8 billion in 2021 to $36.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ophthalmic devices market is expected to grow to $46.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The femtosecond laser is increasingly being used in cataract surgeries as it provides greater precision than traditional surgical methods.

Key Trends In The Ophthalmic Devices Market

Robotic-assisted eye surgeries are being widely used by healthcare service organizations to improve treatment outcomes. Robot-assisted surgeries allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation, and flexibility.

Overview Of The Ophthalmic Devices Market

The ophthalmic devices market consists of sales of ophthalmic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce ophthalmic devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye-related diseases.

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Vision Care Devices And Equipment, Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment, Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: The global ophthalmic devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Luxottica Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, Hoya Corporation, CooperVision AG, Bausch Health, Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Flex Ltd, Nidek Co. Ltd., Topcon Corporation, and Rostec State Corporation.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides ophthalmic devices market overview. The market report analyzes ophthalmic devices market size, ophthalmic devices global market growth drivers, ophthalmic devices global market segmentation, ophthalmic devices global market major players, ophthalmic devices market growth across geographies, and ophthalmic devices market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The ophthalmic devices global market research report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

