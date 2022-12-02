Global Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022”, the diagnostic imaging equipment market grew from $45.11 billion in 2021 to $48.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The diagnostic imaging equipment market is expected to grow to $55.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%. Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast-growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Portable diagnostic equipment is expected to be a fast-growing segment, and competitors are focusing on developing new and innovative portable equipment during the forecast period. Owing to their ease of use and point-of-care applications, their adoption rates are steadily increasing not only for emergency and intensive care units in hospitals, but also as a part of home care organizations. There is also a growing need for portable devices in the emergency care units for easy and quick usage, faster interventions for acute events, and better monitoring.

Overview Of The Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

The diagnostic imaging equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic imaging equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce diagnostic imaging equipment used in the diagnosis of various diseases.

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: X-Ray Systems Devices And Equipment, Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Devices And Equipment, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Devices And Equipment, Cardiovascular Monitoring And Diagnostic Devices And Equipment, Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

• By Geography: The global diagnostic imaging equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, General Electric Company, Elekta, Carestream Health, Inc, Exact Sciences, Hologic, Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

