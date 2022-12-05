New Zealand Author Answers the Lifelong Question “Where Do We Go When We Die?"
Keith Lightfoot releases his new book “Love After Death” based on the afterlife
We have all traveled very different paths, yet the longer I am alive, the more I realize we are all connected, and the more I accept that we all experience similar fears, despair and hope.”SOUTHLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand-based author, public speaker, and podcast host, Keith Lightfoot, is pleased to announce the release of his new book “Love After Death,” a Sci-Fi thriller with a dash of heartwarming romance. The novel pulls readers into an exploration of the ever-mystifying Fourth Dimension, a hidden realm outside of comprehension that physicists have long struggled to clearly define.
The initial book idea struck Lightfoot in a midnight message he scribbled down, recounting the spiritual revelation within a dream he had about the afterlife.
The response to the question “Where do we go when we die?” is one of the most sought-after answers in human history. The question transcends all nations, beliefs, genders, academic status, languages, and financial wealth.
Lightfoot’s book is filled with Star Wars and Biblical references, and leaves the reader wondering if there truly is a powerful spiritual force guiding our every move. It follows a young couple as they attempt to discover and break into the Fourth Dimension. The outcome is fraught with danger and difficulties that keep the reader at the edge of their seat.
“It was never my intention to write the book. I ignored the message, but it wouldn’t ignore me,” said author Keith Lightfoot. “We have all traveled very different paths, yet the longer I am alive, the more I realize we are all connected, and the more I accept that we all experience similar fears, despair and hope.”
The book recounts true stories, personal experiences, failures, successes, and well-meaning advice based on life’s lessons and forty years of study into the field of communication and positive psychology.
Marni Macrae, International Award-Winning Author, reviewed the original manuscript and says “Everything here was a wonderful presentation of a vivid imagination with an impressive amount of research behind it that makes it almost possible."
Despite the odds working against him, including the pandemic, economic struggle, a busy teaching career, and a serious medical diagnosis, Lightfoot knew he had to push forward in writing and publishing a novel that could inspire the world to challenge their beliefs and explore the possibility of a greater life force.
Lightfoot lives in a small village in New Zealand with his wife, Andrea. He is the creator of SPEED (Short Powerful Episodes of Enthusiasm and Determination), a free daily motivational podcast launched at the height of the pandemic to inspire others to seek out the positives amid challenging times.
Readers can find the book available on Kindle or paperback on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMKT8JJ6.
For more information on Keith Lightfoot, please visit https://www.hardwick.co.nz and follow along on TikTok @speed_nz.
