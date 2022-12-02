Cardi B Drips in ORLOV Diamonds at AMA
The famous rap artist was seen adorned with the Croco Dream diamond choker designed by Monaco’s renowned jewelry brandMONTE CARLO, MONACO, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardi B’s surprise performance of “Tomorrow 2” with GloRilla at the 2022 American Music Awards was truly show-stopping, just like her opulent diamond necklace designed by ORLOV, the renowned jewelry brand based in Monte Carlo.
Her iconic ‘90s inspired look was polished off with ice featuring an ORLOV necklace set in 18K white gold embellished with 960 stunning white diamonds.
The necklace is part of the Croco Dream collection by ORLOV. The collection is inspired in a detailed and precious interpretation of the crocodile’s skin and spikes. Reinvented in wearable, contemporary designs that evoke the form, texture and movement of the crocodile in iconic rings, earrings, bracelets and outstanding necklaces. Croco Dream is ORLOV’s first ever collection created with day wear top of mind, a precious dream.
The brand has been worn by many A-list celebrities including Jennifer Lopez in a recent Vogue interview, Kim Kardashian at 2022 Milan Fashion Week, Nicole Kidman at The Northman film premiere, Gigi Hadid and Rihanna at 2022 Paris Fashion Week, and many more.
To view the entire Croco Dream collection, please visit https://orlov.com/collections/croco-dream.
About ORLOV
Founded in 2011 by Angela and Christian Orlov, ORLOV has grown to be a trusted premium jewelry brand featuring dramatic gemstones, jewels, and diamonds sought after and worn by A-list celebrities around the world. The collections are inspired by the opulent spirit of Monte Carlo. For more information, visit https://orlov.com/ and follow along @orlovjewelry.
