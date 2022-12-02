EisnerAmper CEO Named a “Top 100 Influential Person in Accounting”

Charly Weinstein, CEO of Eisner Advisory Group LLC, has been named to Accounting Today’s prestigious list of the “Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting” for 2022.

Chosen by their peers and the editorial staff at Accounting Today, these are the people who are leading the conversations and taking action now to create positive disruption while setting the stage for the future of the profession.

According to Accounting Today: “Long respected for his leadership at EisnerAmper, Weinstein achieved greater prominence this year as a pioneer of a new type of firm driven by an infusion of private equity capital … Weinstein will be a model for leveraging this opportunity—and avoiding any pitfalls.”

Congratulations to all of this year’s influencers. To see the complete list, click here.