FREDsense named one of Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures by Foresight Canada
Maker of field-ready water quality test kits named one of Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures for changing the way the world monitors water quality
The team at FREDsense is thrilled to be honored as one of Foresight’s 50 most investable Canadian cleantech ventures”ALBERTA, CANADA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FREDsense announced they were named among the Foresight 50—Canada’s most investable cleantech ventures by Foresight Canada. FREDsense made this prestigious list because they are changing the way the world monitors water quality. Years of research and development led FREDsense to create their cleantech technologies that work in real-time, in the field, and fit the criteria laid out by Foresight. The award was announced in-person and via livestream at the 2nd annual Foresight 50 Showcase in Vancouver.
— David Lloyd, founder FREDsense
“The team at FREDsense is thrilled to be honored as one of Foresight’s 50 most investable Canadian cleantech ventures. We are committed to bringing clean water faster and cheaper everywhere,” said David Lloyd, founder and chief executive officer of FREDsense. “Clean water is our most precious resource, and it’s essential to our lives, the environment, and almost every industry. We are proud to be amongst other pioneers working toward similar sustainable development goals.”
Foresight is Canada’s cleantech accelerator. The Foresight 50 program is powered by Gowling WLG with support from BDC's Climate Tech Fund II, the Canada’s Clean50 Awards Program, Copoint, Invest Vancouver, Platform Calgary, Simon Fraser University, Vancity Community Investment Bank, and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). It shines a spotlight on compelling climate solutions by recognizing Canada’s 50 most investable cleantech ventures.
FREDsense was chosen following an extensive application and evaluation process with partners across the country. They developed field-ready test kits which allow one-hour water quality monitoring for contaminants in the field with the same accuracy as traditional labs and at an 80 percent cost savings. After an expert review of nominated ventures and an evaluation by an independent panel of judges representing investors and cleantech community partners, the Foresight 50 was chosen based on criteria including “investability” (a company with qualities that appeal to investors), potential environmental and employment impact, and probability of success.
In preparation for their next round of funding, FREDsense is expanding its reach. More information about partnering with this growing brand is available on their website, https://fredsense.com.
About FREDsense Technologies Corp.
FREDsense is a world leader in portable and rapid water instrumentation systems for the water industry. FREDsense analyzes water chemistry in real-time using next generation biological sensor technology. With modular and customizable sensor solutions and results which are comparable to traditional analytical labs, FREDsense is moving analytical lab analysis into the field, saving time and money. This empowers water utilities, environmental consulting firms, and heavy industry to optimize their water sources in ways never before possible. Learn more about how to bring lab analysis for arsenic and other contaminants to the field at FREDsense biosensors.
