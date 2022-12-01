Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,100 in the last 365 days.

Durable solutions for people displaced by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines

Typhoon Haiyan, one of the most powerful tropical storms ever recorded, displaced over four million people in the Philippines. To understand the long-term impacts of displacement from this disaster, SEI and the Philippines’ national-level independent Commission on Human Rights (CHR) began research in 2020 on the development implications of disaster displacement and durable solutions.

The study aims to inform legislative and policy processes related to human rights, development, transformative disaster risk reduction, long-term disaster recovery, durable solutions and internal displacement in the Philippines. The findings presented here are the first results from this study, which will be published in whole as a separate report.

Human rights are often compromised for people who become displaced in the wake of disasters. As climate change increases the impact of disasters, protecting displaced persons’ human rights will become even more challenging – particularly in the Philippines, which had the highest number of new disaster displacements in the world last year (IDMC, 2020, 2021). The Philippines, however, has no national policy or law specific to the rights of internally displaced persons, despite recent efforts. Responses to displacement are guided by international humanitarian standards and guidelines.

Acknowledgement: with thanks to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees-CHR IDP Protection Project for funding support.

You just read:

Durable solutions for people displaced by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.