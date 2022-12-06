New BlackVue Battery Enables Longer Dash Cam Parking Mode Protection In A More Compact Design
New Power Magic Ultra Battery B-130X Offers Larger Capacity And Smarter Internals In A Slimmer Profile
The B-130X does not only represent a significant hardware improvement but also constitutes a key component of our Cloud-connected dash cam strategy.”SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackVue Dash Cameras is delighted to announce the availability of its new Parking Mode battery worldwide. To provide dash cam protection around the clock without draining a vehicle’s battery, BlackVue developed a line of dedicated Parking Mode batteries. The new Power Magic Ultra Battery B-130X offers a capacity rating of 7,500 milliampere-hours at 12.8 volts, for a total capacity of 96 Watt-hours. This should let users power a single-channel dash cam for up to thirty hours or a dual-camera model for close to twenty hours. Additionally, the B-130X lets users connect to it from the BlackVue App and standalone BlackVue Battery smartphone app to check capacity information and charging status. The battery charges itself while the engine is running and keeps powering the connected dash cam while the vehicle is parked.
— Min Jae Shin, Project Manager
Although slightly more compact and slimmer than its predecessor the B-124X, the new Power Magic Ultra Battery offers a noticeable 25% increase in capacity. It is also more accurate thanks to its fuel gauge integrated circuit. That chip’s role is to constantly analyze the current coming in and out of the battery, in order to provide more reliable capacity information. The compact aluminum casing optimizes heat dissipation and lets users easily hide it under a seat or even fit it in a glove compartment.
The B-130X comes with two wiring harnesses. The first one makes for a quick and easy installation, while the second one offers better performance. The cigarette lighter power adapter allows it to simply plug into a vehicle’s standard 12V auxiliary power outlet. The hardwiring cable requires connection to a vehicle’s fuse panel. While slightly more complex to install, it is the recommended method as it not only makes it easier to hide the cables but also lets the battery charge almost twice as fast. The B-130X box includes two fuse taps to facilitate the installation process.
On the output side, the B-130X also comes with two cables to accommodate most dash cams on the market. The 12-volt socket lets dashboard camera owners insert their cigarette lighter power adapter. For users who want to take advantage of ignition-based Parking Mode, the B-130X also includes a three-wire cable that connects to a dash cam’s own hardwiring harness, so the dash cam can go into Parking Mode as soon as the vehicle’s ignition is turned off, as if the dash cam was directly wired to the fuse box.
Along with the main output, the battery also houses a 2A USB port to power extra accessories.
As for user interface, the B-130X can be accessed wirelessly via the BlackVue App for iOS and Android devices. The app lets users check a range of useful data from battery current capacity to output and charging voltage. When charging, it displays an approximation of the time to full charge. When powering a dash cam in Parking Mode, it shows an estimate of the remaining time based on the current rate of discharge. “The B-130X does not only represent a significant hardware improvement but also constitutes a key component of our Cloud-connected dash cam strategy”, said Min Jae Shin, Project Manager at Pittasoft.
To learn more about the Power Magic Ultra Battery, visit https://blackvue.com/b-130x.
ABOUT PITTASOFT / BLACKVUE™:
Established in 2007, Pittasoft has made BlackVue the standard for simple, reliable, connected and elegant dashcam design. It pioneered Wi-Fi connectivity for easy setup and management of videos through a mobile phone. It also became popular for its advanced Parking Mode monitoring function.
Since 2015, BlackVue has set itself further apart with the launch of BlackVue Cloud, a service enabling remote Live View of in-car footage from anywhere, anytime with the BlackVue app. This unique feature provides both business fleet managers and individual users with new ways to easily monitor their vehicles in real time, from the palm of their hand.
