Nanobles CEO Mike Robinson enters Exclusive Agreement Offering Consumers New Options with SmokeBuds
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, and daughter Genevieve he met while giving away Cannabis oils to patients in need over 5 years ago
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.
Mike Robinson, Nanobles CEO, creates a way for consumers to gain products as well as an income source
There are many people out there looking for more affordable and very effective products, I believe that SmokeBuds has them and other interesting options for consumers, this is a good partnership.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off the Symposium Circuit, where he's been speaking on various aspects of Cannabinoid Medicine and Nanotechnology, Bay Area Nanobles CEO announced that he'd reached an agreement with the massive new social smoking network, SmokeBuds. "I'm looking to offer the average patient a way to get into the Cannabis Industry if that's their desire, and this entity has created a path of least resistance. One in which consumers buy a product and then make their store quickly at no cost allowing both an income and access to Nanotechnology created cannabis extracts," Mike Robinson, the well-known Co-founder of Nanobles and the Global Cannabinoid Researcher, stated.
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
"What I fell in love about this was the opportunity for consumers that want to be part of the Cannabis industry but don't have the means, and how they could have the ability to gain an income during a time of such financial turmoil." Robinson said, "Most people are learning that water-soluble products will work far better and have an immediate onset. SmokeBuds had so many Nanotechnology creations that seriously caught my interest."
Intricate details of the agreement were not made publicly available.
"SmokeBuds has channeled the power of cannabis extracts and Nanotechnology to build an organization made with intention and purpose, serving as an interesting new model for an evolving and disruptive industry. They have an extensive menu of products updated regularly and use the most recent cannabinoids in a unique water-soluble technology. What they have to offer consumers is very intriguing in the first place, and the income opportunity is even better." Robinson explained.
In an undisclosed agreement, Robinson, named to the High Times Magazine Top 100 Most Influential in Cannabis list earlier in 2022, the researcher and SmokeBuds will work together to amplify their visibility through his vast reach to consumers. "I believe in allowing people to advance themselves, in allowing a better life for others; it's one reason I devoted nearly a decade of my time in the Cannabis space to compassion provision and education - two things that cost to do instead of pay."
In 2016, Mike Robinson was fighting multiple cancers when he met his daughter Genevieve, who has severe Autism and Epilepsy. The Cannabis Love Story is read worldwide by people interested in plant medicine and how people have treated themselves with it and, in his case, created a family through giving and love. "I've worked likely 10,000 patients to be conservative in the past ten years and have seen 100 times that many faces on webinars and more. It's time to offer the world some products and other good fortunes."
SmokesBuds ensures all finished products are third-party tested and prioritize working with farms passionate about sanitary products with strict growing practices. SmokeBuds start with legally grown Industrial Hemp biomass sourced from certified North American farms that use strict and natural growing practices.
The Processing facility has cGMP and FDA registration, which converts it to cannabinoid raw materials through hydrocarbon extraction, distillation, and recrystallization. "By closely monitoring all points of the cannabinoid supply chain, an entity will gain the highest quality product, and this attracted me to this entity and their offering to the world of Cannabis Patients." Robinson stated, "SmokeBuds has exceptionally talented chemists, engineers, and a team of manufacturing experts on staff with over 30 years of nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and vapor tech experience."
Nanobles has been deep in the world of Research and Development and, in recent news, has gained a registered trademark for a Nanotechnology creation for the Pharmaceutical world. Their CEO, Mike Robinson, was recently the Organizational Committee Chairman and Keynote Speaker at this year's World Nanotechnology Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.
"We're talking to a couple of entities about Joint ventures and should have more news to come soon on that," he stated
Mike Robinson
NANOBLES, Inc.
+1 805-617-9539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn