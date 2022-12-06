VISION BURBANK ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS AND OFFICERS

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Burbank is proud to announce the election of new members to its Board of Directors. At its recent meeting, the board of Vision Burbank elected new members David Donahue, Sharon Draper, and Jessica Vitanza.

David Donahue is a Burbank resident and president of Yimbyadu, a provider of affordable housing. His past board service includes the El Cajon Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club of East County, as well as participation in Leadership East County. He is also a past volunteer with Crisis House, which provides services to victims of domestic abuse, and works to combat homelessness and human trafficking.

Sharon Draper is a longtime Burbank resident and community volunteer, with an extended family of Burbank Unified School District graduates who continue to reside in the city. A longtime employee of credit unions, she now serves on the supervisory committee of Firefighters First Credit Union, where she helps to ensure fiscal responsibility on behalf of members.

Jessica Vitanza is the founder and CEO of FunXional Fitness, a boutique and full-service health club in Burbank. She is a veteran in the health and fitness industry and a community volunteer.

At the same meeting, the Vision Burbank board elected Barry Sarna as president. A retired teacher of 25 years for Burbank Unified School District, Sarna has been a Burbank Teachers Association Board member, a teacher of the year, and an honorary service award recipient. He was a co-chair of Measure B, which Burbank voters passed, and which permits a replacement terminal for Burbank Airport. Prior to becoming a teacher, he was a full-time musician, working with artists such as Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh, and Janet Jackson.

“We are delighted to elect these new members, who bring a wealth of experience to our board,” Sarna said. “Burbank faces numerous challenges such as homelessness, safety, and traffic. With the active involvement of these new board members, we will be able to step up our efforts to educate the public about the best possible solutions for Burbank and its people.”

The Vision Burbank board also elected David Donahue as vice-president, and re-elected Debbie Kukta as treasurer and Linda Walmsley as secretary.

Founded in 2021 by a group of Burbank residents, property owners, and businesses concerned about the direction of direction of social and political discourse in the local community, the mission of Vision Burbank is to provide a platform to discuss and raise awareness of current issues in the community. Vision Burbank works to present the perspectives of the membership of the organization within the process of creating and implementing public policy in these areas in this community.

Press inquiries can be directed to Barry Sarna at b.sarna@sbcglobal.net. For more information about Vision Burbank, visit VisionBurbank.org.