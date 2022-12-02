EMU Pharmacy Students Society Represented in Europe

Eastern Mediterranean University Pharmacy Students Society (EMUPSS) operating under the EMU International Student Activities and Student Unions was represented at the International Pharmacy Students Federation European Regional Symposium.

The Chair of EMUPSS Executive Board and International Pharmacy Students Federation EMU Representative Ayşe Hark and, EMUPSS Executive Board Member and International Pharmacy Students Federation Student Exchange Coordinator Aishatu Abba Abdulwali attended the event as official delegates. The students also participated in the trainings held in Istanbul, with the participation of official delegates from every country in Europe, as speakers at the European Regional Assembly of the International Pharmacy Students Federation.