The Panamerican-USA Chamber of Commerce (PANAM-USA) is pleased to announce Eric Paz their new CEO
From their headquarters located in Park Avenue, New York City, Chairman William Martinez de Velasco announced Eric Paz their PANAM-USA Chief Executive Officer.
I look forward to advancing the interests of the largest business community in the world, encouraging deeper trade, addressing business issues, increasing investment ties and ensuring opportunities.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Panamerican-USA Chamber of Commerce (www.panamaus.org) is the world’s exclusive glacier-to-glacier business council. Bridging the glaciers of northern Canada with the glaciers of Patagonia. PANAM-USA is dedicated to the strengthening of commercial relationship between the United States and countries of the Americas. Representing a population of over 1 billion. PANAM-USA mission is to promote trade and mutually beneficial relationships at the highest level.
— Eric Paz, CEO
During PANAM-USA 2023 inaugural summer ball, PANAM-USA will award their first televised annual “Indigenous People of the Americas Business Leader Awards”, dubbed the Oscars of Equity and Inclusion, hosted steps from the White House, Washington, DC. (Pictured: The Awards).
These prestigious awards will be awarded annually to companies in recognition of their leadership in Diversity Equity and Inclusion.
About Eric Paz:
Www.Panamus.org/News/eric.paz.org.
