Fieldguide to Sponsor and Speak at Digital CPA Conference 2022
CEO, Jin Chang, to present on the future of Risk Audit & Advisory Services (RAS)AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldguide, the category-defining Risk Advisory Services (RAS) technology solution provider, announced they will be sponsoring and speaking at this year’s Digital CPA Conference in Austin, Texas. Fieldguide’s award-winning RAS platform helps audit and advisory firms overcome today’s most urgent challenges of staff shortages, proliferating compliance standards, and clients demanding more streamlined risk management. The company also announced today that their CEO, Jin Chang, will be participating in a panel discussion on the topic of Cyber Advisory Services as well as presenting a Learning Lab on the state of Risk Audit and Advisory Services.
When leveraging Fieldguide, RAS leaders are now able to service twice the number of clients with the same head count. Fieldguide manages the entire engagement process within a single platform, which has reduced the average number of hours needed per engagement by 35-50%. According to Chang, “Out in the market, we are seeing the demand for Risk Advisory Services has outpaced the supply of talent with specialized RAS skills and certifications. We created Fieldguide because we believe that tech-enabling RAS is the most effective and profitable way forward for both firms with an existing RAS practice, and firms looking to develop one. It's been incredibly rewarding to see our practitioners realize significant efficiency gains leveraging our modern software, which is exactly the focus of the DCPA conference - modernizing the accounting industry.”
Fieldguide will be participating at DCPA 2022 in several ways. See event details below.
Fieldguide CEO, Jin Chang, delivering a Learning Lab presentation titled, “State of Risk Advisory Services: Modern Challenges Require Modern Technologies,” on December 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST
Fieldguide CEO, Jin Chang, speaking on a moderated panel titled, “Building Cyber Advisory Services,” on Dec 6, 2022 11:40 AM –12:30 PM CST.
As trusted advisors, clients look to their CPAs for countless business needs, including cybersecurity. Explore supporting this need with cyber advisory services in this session. Discover how to make the most of tools, resources and providers to develop this rapidly growing service area in your firm. We’ll start from the beginning with a look at the service offerings included in cyber advisory services, spotlight potential opportunities, and hear about solutions from technology providers.
As a proud sponsor of DCPA 2022, Fieldguide will also be exhibiting at the event, and attendees are encouraged to sign up at https://info.fieldguide.io/meet-fieldguide-dcpa-2022 to schedule a RAS consultation and product demo during the conference.
About Fieldguide
Fieldguide is backed by top venture capitalists such as 8VC, Y Combinator, Floodgate, Point72 Ventures, DNX Ventures, Global Founders Capital, AICPA/CPA.com, and more. Fieldguide is a comprehensive and client-friendly platform that manages the entire engagement lifecycle for any compliance framework, including SOC, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST, ISO, NIST, SOX, and dozens more. For two years in a row, Fieldguide has been recognized by Accounting Today, receiving the Accounting Today 2022 Top New Products Award and the CPA Practice Advisor 2022 Technology Innovation Award.
To learn more about Fieldguide’s game-changing technology or schedule a demo, please visit https://www.fieldguide.io/demo.
