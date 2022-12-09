Michael Patrick Partners Celebrates the Design of Its 200th Annual Report
Design studio continues to grow an impressive list of award-winning digital and print-based annual reports for the Fortune 1000 and Fortune 500.
Whether it’s a digital or print-based assignment, our approach creates stop-and-think moments.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners announced today that December marked the design of its 200th annual report.
— Robert Maidens, president and co-creative director
During four decades of continuous operation, the design studio has been hired by a long roster of renowned publicly traded companies to create and write award-winning financial stories.
Earlier this month, two clients enabled the San Francisco studio to achieve the milestone with annual reports produced for retail giant Ross Stores and international financial institution Cathay General Bancorp.
The innovative portfolio includes year-end recaps for industry leaders within the apparel, banking and finance, energy, food and beverage, healthcare, real estate and construction, retail and technology markets.
One of the studio’s first annual report clients was Oracle, following the tech leader’s IPO. That assignment led to developing engaging print-based reports for the likes of Activision, Allergan, Beringer Vineyards, Calpine, E*TRADE, Genentech, Granite Construction, Hambrecht & Quist, Logitech, Pacific Sunwear of California, Pete’s Brewing Company and The North Face.
And when the digital marketing phenomenon was growing in popularity, the studio was an early player in featuring video, motion graphics, and interactive financial data for Portland General Electric, Umpqua Holdings and Union Bank of California presentations.
Along with its impressive client list, Michael Patrick Partners has also garnered top creative-industry awards from Advertising Club of Los Angeles, the American Advertising Federation, ARC, the Art Directors Club of Los Angeles, the Art Directors Club of New York, Domtar, Graphis and Graphic Design USA along with accolades from the prestigious Black Book’s AR100 and internationally respected Communication Arts.
To celebrate the 200th milestone, Michael Patrick Partners also released a how-to abstract for industry professionals that focuses on annual report process intricacies. The checklist is a resource penned for investor relations and marketing communications departments — information everyone can apply to craft an informative, dynamic financial story.
The 32-page publication — originally written exclusively for its clients — is now offered free through the studio’s website at michaelpatrickpartners.com/think.
Michael Patrick Partners’ president and co-creative director, Robert Maidens, stated: "Whether it’s a digital or print-based assignment, our approach creates stop-and-think moments. Clients receive extraordinary design with a focus on communicating a financial story that presents a company’s brand purpose and value proposition. The goal is to establish a market position that builds trust in an enterprise and sets it apart from the competition.”
Maidens believes his company's success is due in part to clients recognizing the worth of an outsider’s epiphany. As an outsider, the studio arrives with no preconceived ideas — often strengthening client team resources. And its vast annual report experience means internal teams are exposed to practices that can help them in the long run.
Maidens went on to say: “Today’s business obstacles presented by COVID-19 and employees working from home have also posed extraordinary challenges never envisioned. Marketing managers who apply intellectual objectivity from outsiders — who possess an expertise in annual report design — are thriving on multiple levels.”
