Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.2 Percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary October job estimates show an increase of 18,600 jobs for a total of 2,741,000 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 15,900 jobs, while the public sector increased by 2,700 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted October 2022 unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the revised September 2022 rate of 3.0 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in October 2021, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.2 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment DataThe total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for October 2022 was 2,687,500, of which 2,601,500 were employed and 85,900 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.2 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 3,001,100, of which 2,907,500 were employed and 93,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.1 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,372,800, of which 3,262,000 were employed and 110,800 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.3 percent. For the month the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring increased by 0.2 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.

Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 8,500, while the number of employed increased by 27,500, and the number of unemployed decreased by 19,200. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 21,300, while the number of employed increased by 41,100, and the number of unemployed decreased by 19,800. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 8,500, while the number of employed increased by 34,900 and the number of unemployed decreased by 26,400. For the year, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.7 percentage points while the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area decreased by 0.8 percentage points from a year ago.

Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 18,600 jobs. The private sector increased by 15,900 jobs, while the public sector increased by 2,700 jobs over-the-month. Eight private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in manufacturing (700 jobs); mining, logging & construction (1,700 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (2,600 jobs); information (1,100 jobs); financial activities (100 jobs); professional and business services (1,300 jobs) and education and health services (8,000 jobs) and other services (1,600 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in leisure and hospitality (-1,200 jobs). Government overall increased by 2,700 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 300 jobs, state government decreased by 500 jobs and the local government increased by 2,900 jobs.

During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 51,100 jobs. The private sector increased by 56,800 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 5,700 jobs. Job increases were registered in manufacturing (900 jobs); mining, logging & construction (5,600 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (10,100 jobs); information(3,100 jo bs) professional and business services (5,400 jobs); educational and health services (14,600 jobs); leisure and hospitality (19,300 jobs) and other services (4,300 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-6,500 jobs). Government overall decreased by 5,700 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 10,500 jobs, State government remained the same and the local government increased 4,800 jobs.

Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.

The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).



Data reflects the 2021 annual benchmark revisions.