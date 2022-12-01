Red-Light Safety Camera sites chosen
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot.
Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:
- Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street
- Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street
The Phase 2 sites will be:
- Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue
- Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
- Pali Highway and School Street
The Phase 3 sites will be:
- Likelike Highway and School Street
- King Street and Ward Avenue
- Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street
- Beretania Street and Piikoi Street
- McCully Street and Algaroba Street
Construction on the Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC began on Nov. 28 and is expected to take between 2-4 weeks. HDOT will update when this site is ready to send out warnings.
For more information on the pilot project, including a copy of the engineering study explaining the site selections, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/
