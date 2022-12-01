Red-Light Safety Camera sites chosen

Main, News Posted on Dec 1, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot.

Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:

Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street

Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

The Phase 2 sites will be:

Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue

Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard

Pali Highway and School Street

The Phase 3 sites will be:

Likelike Highway and School Street

King Street and Ward Avenue

Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street

Beretania Street and Piikoi Street

McCully Street and Algaroba Street

Construction on the Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC began on Nov. 28 and is expected to take between 2-4 weeks. HDOT will update when this site is ready to send out warnings.

For more information on the pilot project, including a copy of the engineering study explaining the site selections, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

