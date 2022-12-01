Submit Release
Red-Light Safety Camera sites chosen

Posted on Dec 1, 2022

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the full selection of sites for the Red-Light Safety Camera (RLSC) pilot.

Phase 1 sites were announced on Sept. 20, and are:

  • Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street
  • Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street

The Phase 2 sites will be:

  • Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue
  • Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard
  • Pali Highway and School Street

The Phase 3 sites will be:

  • Likelike Highway and School Street
  • King Street and Ward Avenue
  • Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street
  • Beretania Street and Piikoi Street
  • McCully Street and Algaroba Street

Construction on the Vineyard Boulevard and Nuuanu Avenue RLSC began on Nov. 28 and is expected to take between 2-4 weeks. HDOT will update when this site is ready to send out warnings.

For more information on the pilot project, including a copy of the engineering study explaining the site selections, visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program/

