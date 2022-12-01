For Immediate Release: Dec. 1, 2022

Contact: Robert Arbuthnot, 573-751-4106

Senator Brian Williams Pre-Files Legislation to Reinstate Conceal and Carry Permit Requirements

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, has pre-filed legislation to help protect communities from gun violence by reinstating the requirements needed to obtain a permit to conceal and carry a firearm. Missouri repealed the permit requirement during the 2016 legislative session.

“I’m tired of asking how many more tragedies it will take before the Legislature takes action to thwart our state’s high murder rates and enact commonsense gun laws,” said Sen. Williams. “While conceal and carry permit requirements won’t eradicate the violent crime that is plaguing our state, at the very least, those who carry firearms will be appropriately trained and on the radar of law enforcement. I cannot and will not look another child in the face without knowing I am doing everything I can to protect them.”

Legislators started pre-filing legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1. The 102nd General Assembly will convene in Jefferson City for the start of the 2023 legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

