Zebra Robotics Reflects on Momentous Year; Plans for Growth in 2023

Zebra Robotics Oakville opened in October 2022

Zebra offers coding and robotics classes and camps to kids in grades 1 through 12.

Zebra Robotics now boasts ten locations scattered across the North American east coast with plans of further expansion in 2023.

Our locations provide both quality curricula and an ideal facility environment suitable for learning.”
— Sharmila Govindarajan, co-founder of Zebra Robotics
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having found great success with their proprietary curricula, student-paced STEM education style, and wide variety of offerings, Zebra Robotics has been looking to grow. Opening up their brand to franchising has allowed entrepreneurs to uphold the successful formula of delivering effective STEM education to children and teenagers and to bring this formula to their own cities, neighborhoods, and communities. Zebra Robotics specializes in STEM education for students in grades 1 through 12, offering over 25 courses varying in complexity, topics, programming languages, and robotic platforms. This year Zebra Robotics, a STEM education institute headquartered out of Mississauga, Ontario in Canada, has seen rapid growth across North America and is becoming a well-known and distinguished name in the STEM competition space internationally. Locations of this prolific STEM education center are starting to pop up all over the east coast; most recently in Oakville, Ontario; Holly Springs, North Carolina; and a location in Boston, Massachusetts coming in Q1 2023.

However, the goal for Zebra Robotics remains unchanged: to provide our future programmers and engineers with a quality education to support their learning at school and push them to greater heights in the STEM world. During the pandemic, the delivery of this quality education was contested by the restrictions; however, the institution successfully ported its curricula to an online platform and adopted a virtual teaching style to deliver the same knowledge and quality learning experience. Students today have the option to do classes online or in person depending on the program they are enrolled in, with infrastructure in place to support either mode of learning at the same high-class caliber. This versatility and ability to cater an excellent education to students based on their needs are what make Zebra Robotics the unique institution they are. This commitment to quality has trampolined them to the multi-national stage.

Zebra Robotics now boasts ten locations scattered across the North American east coast with plans of further expansion to deliver students the STEM education essential for thriving and finding success in the world today. Currently, all careers require STEM knowledge of some kind. Institutions like Zebra extend this vital STEM education to students and provide them with the tools they need to approach the rapidly changing and evolving professional landscape that is becoming increasingly reliant on tech with each passing day.

About Zebra

10 Locations
15,000+ Students
Over 25 courses in robotics, artificial intelligence, coding, electronics, and technology.
70+ regional and national coding & robotics competition awards

For information on franchising opportunities, visit zebrarobotics.com/franchise.

Jayendra Balasubramanian
Zebra Robotics
