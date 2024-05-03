Zebra Robotics is Partnering to Bring Robotics and Technology Courses to Jamaica
Zebra Robotics is working with Zed Jamaica and Mars Business Solutions to teach robotics and technology courses to students in Jamaica.
We all have the same goal of taking education to kids and wanting them to learn and grow from there. We feel we have a really good curriculum and a proven model that has worked in Canada and the U.S”MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zebra Robotics will be partnering with Zed Jamaica and Mars Business Solutions to bring robotics and technology education to youth in Jamaica this summer. The collaboration is the result of months of planning and brings Zebra’s innovative STEM curriculum to Jamaican students.
One of the key partners is Zed Jamaica, an organization that currently works with schools on the island to distribute resources and technological solutions. Mars Business Solutions is another partner based in Canada that is providing logistics support for the classrooms in Jamaica.
“We all have the same goal of taking education to kids and wanting them to learn and grow from there,” said Jayendra Balasubramanian, Co-Founder of Zebra Robotics. “We feel we have a really good curriculum and a proven model that has worked in Canada and the U.S.”
After training with Zebra coaches, the staff in Jamaica will work with a pilot group of students learning to build robots and code them with Python in addition to working on basic electronics, circuits, and CAD design.
The pilot program runs for a month, with students attending 4 days a week during July. Each student receives a technology kit that they can bring home to show their families and extend their learning beyond the classroom.
A key part of the partnership is a robust training program to equip teachers in Jamaica with the skills to keep students engaged while also meeting them where they are. Not only will students in Jamaica gain access to important STEM skills, but also the local educational community will get a chance to develop its knowledge base.
Zebra is excited for the opportunity to bring a proven STEM curriculum and model for education to the international community beyond North America.
Zebra Robotics was founded in 2014 to empower people with robotics, coding, and technology. Zebra Robotics now has more than 50 courses, teaching robotics, coding, and technology to kids from Grade 1 to 12.
For more information, visit www.zebrarobotics.com.
