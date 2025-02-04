“Zebra Robotics Announces the 3rd Annual STRIPE Competition: ‘Animal Journey’ – Global Robotics competition in Niagara”

The official logo of the STRIPE Competition, hosted by Zebra Robotics. Join the global robotics competition with the theme Animal Journey! Celebrating success at the STRIPE Competition! These talented students proudly showcase their certificates, recognizing their achievements in robotics and STEM innovation. A moment of excitement at the STRIPE Competition! Participants, mentors, and families gather around the robotics challenge table, celebrating innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving.

“Zebra Robotics hosts the 3rd Annual STRIPE Competition: ‘Animal Journey.’ Global robotics event in Niagara. Register at stripecompetition.com!”

We are thrilled to host the 3rd annual STRIPE Competition and to welcome participants from across the globe to Niagara” — Satish Thiyagarajan, Co-founder and CEO,

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zebra Robotics Announces the 3rd Annual STRIPE Competition : " Animal Journey Global Robotics Event to Host Divisional and International Competitions in Niagara– Zebra Robotics, a leader in STEM education and robotics training, is proud to announce the 3rd annual STRIPE Competition, set to take place this year with the theme Animal Journey. This exciting event will bring together young innovators from around the world for divisional and international competitions, culminating in a grand finale in Niagara.The STRIPE Competition, designed and hosted by Zebra Robotics, is a unique platform for students to showcase their creativity, technical skills, and problem-solving abilities. This year’s theme, Animal Journey, challenges participants to explore the incredible journeys of animals—from migration patterns to survival strategies—through robotics and innovation.Event Highlights:Divisional Competitions: Teams will compete in regional divisions, presenting their robotics projects inspired by the Animal Journey theme.International Finals: The top teams from divisional competitions will advance to the international finals in Niagara Falls, where they will compete for top honors.Hands-On Learning: Participants will gain valuable experience in robotics, coding, and teamwork, aligning with Zebra Robotics’ mission to inspire the next generation of innovators."This year’s theme, Animal Journey , not only highlights the wonders of the natural world but also challenges students to think critically and creatively about how technology can solve real-world problems." Zebra Robotics has a proven track record of excellence in robotics education, with students regularly competing and excelling in prestigious competitions such as FIRST LEGO League (FLL), World Robot Olympiad (WRO), VEX Robotics Competition.Learn more about our students’ achievements in our success stories section.Registration Details:The STRIPE Competition is open to students aged 6yrs-20yrs. Teams can register online at www.stripecompetition.com . Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited. For more information, visit our FAQs page.About Zebra Robotics:Zebra Robotics is a leading provider of STEM education and robotics training, offering programs that inspire creativity, critical thinking, and innovation in students. With a focus on hands-on learning, Zebra Robotics prepares students for the challenges of tomorrow by equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in a technology-driven world. Explore our programs and camps to learn more.For more information about the 2025 STRIPE Competition or to schedule an interview, please contact:

