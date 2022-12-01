SR 67 to Grand Canyon North Rim closed for the winter

State Route 67 leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has closed for the winter effective today, Thursday, Dec. 1.

The highway will be blocked to traffic about a half mile from its junction with US 89A at Jacob Lake. With park facilities closed for the winter, the Arizona Department of Transportation doesn’t clear snow from the highway, which leads 43 miles south from US 89A.

The North Rim averages more than 9 feet of snow annually, according to the National Weather Service.

SR 67 is scheduled to reopen in mid-May along with North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities.