ANAESTHETICS ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SERVICE OFFERINGS TO INCLUDE NEW ADVANCED SKINCARE LASER TREATMENTS
AnAesthetics, led by Founder Mindy Grady, RN, MSN, CRNA, has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings
By adding these three devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes”GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnAesthetics, led by Founder Mindy Grady, RN, MSN, CRNA, has added new laser treatments to its robust Medical Spa offerings, the Rohrer Aesthetics’ Spectrum, Pixel8-RF Pro and Ultralight Platforms. Our experienced practitioners utilizing these award-winning devices will provide our patients unsurpassed outcomes with the most innovative advancements in minimally invasive skincare.
— Mindy Grady, Founder
The Spectrum device offers patients the latest in effective laser hair removal for both small and large areas with a built-in contact cooling for superior patient comfort. The system also an advanced filter system that allows us to offer patients intense pulsed light treatments (IPL) which treat a host of skin aliments including red and brown spots, vascular reduction, spider veins and acne as well as many others. Additionally, we can offer safe and effective laser peels and modern photo facials.
The Pixel8-RF Pro micro-needling and CO2 Laser device provides the latest advancement in skin tightening and collagen induction therapy as well as skin resurfacing. The RF Micro-needling system combines the collagen stimulating effect of micro-needling with the skin tightening effect of radio-frequency (RF) to provide face and body treatments. Among the many benefits of the CO2 Laser, it provides unparalleled skin resurfacing and skin tag removal. Some of the many modalities treated with the Pixel8 Pro include: fine lines and wrinkles, enlarged pores, stretch marks, facial acne scars, crepey skin, hand resurfacing, laser blepharoplasty, rhinophyma, uneven skin tone and many more.
LED light therapy has become one of the most popular and sought-after treatments because it can be used on all patients for all skin types. The treatment involves exposing the skin to low levels of specific light energy. Each individual wavelength stimulates various cellular processes that provide therapeutic results. The light therapy promotes collagen production, removes redness, reduces inflammation, circumferential reduction, improves the appearance of pigmented and vascular lesions, and treats acne.
“AnAesthetics has always been committed to best dermatologic treatments in skin care and anti-aging” said Mindy Grady, Founder, “By adding these three devices to our practice, patients will receive the best minimally invasive skin care treatments on the market today administered by trained practitioners dedicated to superior patient outcomes.”
For more information about these treatments or any of the offerings at AnAesthetics and to schedule your free consultation, please visit our website at www.abm-wellness.com or call 864.372.6869.
About AnAesthetics:
AnAesthetics is a group of advanced practice medical professionals who are passionate about helping clients in Duplin, Lenior, and surrounding counties look and feel their best. AnAesthetics leverages the best products and treatments on the market to provide a complete solution for every client. Our professional staff believes the best look for every person is confidence and we strive to give that to each client!
We focus on an individual’s health and general wellness while helping them feel better about themselves. Always natural, always accentuating natural beauty, never artificial.
For more information about the AnAesthetics, please visit our website at www.abm-wellness.com or call 864.372.6869 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on three pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that almost half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their businesses grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
