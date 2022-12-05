Starfire Energy Expands Core Team with Strategic Executive Hires
Disruptive green ammonia company finalizes executive leadership team and continues rapid advancement toward market penetrationDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starfire Energy, a developer of equipment for ammonia fuel production and use, today announced the expansion of the core leadership team with the strategic hire of Craig Baartman as vice president of manufacturing and Andrew Wichern as general counsel. The new team members will be focused on the commercialization of the company’s Rapid Ramp™, Prometheus Fire™ and Prometheus Hydrogen™ systems, building the company’s partnerships base, and expanding operations into the growing green ammonia market.
Craig Baartman joins Starfire Energy as vice president of manufacturing bringing more than 20 years of expertise in global manufacturing. His background in lean manufacturing and green field startup experience will be invaluable as the company moves toward mass production of its technologies. Baartman will be responsible for the design, construction, and management of operations for all manufacturing sites. Manufacturing will strive to meet large product demands and optimize global materials supply chains and diversified workforces. Prior to joining Starfire Energy, he worked with Bolder Industries and Continental where he introduced manufacturing best practices, drove continuous improvement efforts, and successfully received more than $4M in State incentives.
Also joining the organization is General Counsel Andrew Wichern, who will oversee all legal documentation from NDAs to strategic manufacturing agreements and facilitate counsel for legal matters such as HR policies, intellectual property, sales contract processes, and joint development and strategic supplier agreements. Previously he became known as a “start-up lawyer” by serving as primary counsel to a wide range of reputable Colorado clients. He later co-founded a successful start-up raising seed funding and overseeing all legal matters related to partners, vendors, customers, prospects, employees, investors, third-party service providers, and the company’s board of directors.
“I’m excited to be expanding Starfire’s executive team. Craig and Andrew’s skills and experience will stage Starfire for expansion into mass production and business partnerships. They will help us execute our plan to bring affordable, carbon-free ammonia fuel to the world at scales that match the customers’ needs and their available energy resources,” stated Joe Beach, chief executive officer of Starfire Energy. “Our goal is to bring to market the carbon-free ammonia fuel equipment that is the missing link for full decarbonization of global energy systems. We are steadily building all aspects of the team required to make that a reality.”
For more information about Starfire Energy’s products and plans, visit www.starfireenergy.com.
About Starfire Energy
Starfire Energy is a Colorado public benefit corporation with headquarters in Denver. The company has developed patented technologies for the synthesis of 100% green ammonia and hydrogen. Starfire is developing Rapid Ramp™ for ammonia fuel production, Prometheus Fire™ for ammonia combustion, and Prometheus Hydrogen™ for hydrogen delivery to fuel cells. For more information visit www.starfireenergy.com.
