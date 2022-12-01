Dr. Picardi Preps For Upcoming Missionary Trip in Africa
EINPresswire.com/ -- General Surgeon Dr. Edward Picardi is preparing for a new missionary trip to western Africa. This will be another opportunity for Dr. Picardi to help as a missionary surgeon, making a difference in countries that don't have the same type of resources as those in the United States and continue his Christian beliefs.
Dr. Edward Picardi has high expectations during this return trip to Africa. Spending most of his time in the Midwest as a General Surgeon is his main job, but taking trips abroad to help out is what motivates Picardi.
In the past, Picardi has traveled to Liberia, Togo, and other countries in need. He has worked with a team of doctors and surgeons that are part of the World Medical Mission Samaritan’s Purse. They have constantly looked to add volunteer doctors of the Christian faith to travel to Africa and help.
Doctors, surgeons, and other medical professionals can step in right away and provide a variety of services to help out. Some of the necessities needed to keep a population healthy are unavailable in some countries. Dr. Edward Picardi has always strived to be part of the solution if at all possible.
During this time, he will be taking a step away from his everyday practice. He’s made a strong commitment to Samaritan’s Purse over the years. Dr. Picardi has put his trust in God and stayed committed to the church. He and his wife believe this is one of the best ways Picardi can give back by using his gift of medicine.
Along with Samaritan’s Purse, Dr. Picardi, accompanied by his wife, Sandy, intend to continue their volunteer medical missions.
Dr. Edward J.S. Picardi MD is a licensed general surgeon who trained in Ohio while serving our Nation in the United States Air Force, Dr. Picardi has built up a reputation as one of the best in the region. He’s built up his solo practice, contributed time and energy to missionary work, and more to help the medical industry as a whole.
He believes there are always opportunities to assist worldwide to not only provide much-needed medical help but spread the word of God along the way. Away from missionary work, Dr. Ed Picardi and his wife continue to call Ohio home.
Samuel Lewis
Samuel Lewis
