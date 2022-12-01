PennDOT Details District 2 Construction Season Wrap-Up

12/01/2022

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the many highway improvements that took place across the region during the 2022 construction season, in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter Counties.

Overall highlights in the 2022 construction season for District 2 included:

approximately 157 miles of paving

approximately 49 bridges were repaired or replaced

approximately 440 miles of roadway were seal coated

District Executive Tom Zurat said, "This year District 2 funded over $112 million on over 80 construction projects in our region." "We appreciate the patience our customers show us as our staff works hard to maintain, improve, and enhance state-owned roads and bridges across our 9 counties"

Notable projects that have been completed this year include:

I-80 bridge replacements at the 123/Woodland interchange and reconstruction on SR 970 in Clearfield County, $18 million;

Route 322 widening, safety improvements, and addition of a turn lane near Philipsburg in Clearfield County, $8.1 million

I-80 local interchange for SR 26/I-80 in Centre County east of I-80 exit 161, $52 million;

Safety improvement project for Routes 64/550 intersection realignment in Centre County, $3.7 million;

Route 150 City of Lock Haven signal upgrades in Clinton County, $2.8 million

Safety improvement project for Routes 26/45 near State College; $5 million;

Winslow Hill Local Roadway Paving project/T-520 in Elk County; enhancement of pedestrian movements, emergency vehicle accommodation, drainage, and guide rail through elk viewing area; $2.8 million;

SR 3023/A03 in Juniata County; bridge replacement over Tuscarora Creek in Lack Township; $2 million; BIL funds directed to other projects made this one possible.

SR 219/537; Highway restoration in the City of Bradford, Bradford Township, and Foster Township; $5.7 million; $1.3 million came from the BIL;

SR 22/721; Highway resurfacing in Oliver Township, Granville Township, and McVeytown Borough in Mifflin County; $1.3 million; $1 million coming through BIL;

SR 219/ST5/2-22/ST52; Resurfacing in McKean County, stretching from SR 59 intersection north toward Lewis Run (including Lantz Corners intersection); project made possible when BIL funding went to other projects;

SR 1011/A05; Bridge replacement over Genesee River in Bingham Township, Potter County; $1 million, with more than $837,000 covered by the BIL;

SR 1005/720 Highway resurfacing/betterment project from Electric Avenue to Market Street in Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County; $5.4 million;



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

